Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

XDA Basics: How to check Mobile Data Usage on Android

By Arol Wright
xda-developers
 10 days ago

Some people are lucky enough to actually have an unlimited data plan on their smartphones. Others, however, are not that lucky. Keeping tabs on your mobile data usage is essential to keep you from either running out of data or overpaying on your cellphone plan. So what can you do as an Android user if you want to keep an eye on how much data you’re consuming every day? Pretty much all of the best Android phones give users a lot of options to control data consumption. Today, we’re going to show you how you can check how much mobile data your phone and individual apps have been using throughout your day.

www.xda-developers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Mobile Phones#Check Mobile Data Usage#Pixel Stock Android#Tap On Network Internet#Oppo#Sim#Settings#Tap On Connection#Check Wi Fi Usage#Wi Fi#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Get Android 12 Clock Widgets on any Android Device

If you have been reading tech news regularly, you might know that Google recently released the first Android 12 beta for Pixel devices. So, if you have a Pixel device, you can install the beta version of Android 12 to test the new features. Like every new release of Android,...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Wondershare Expands the Data Recovery Capabilities for Dr.Fone Android

Dr.fone Data Recovery for Android Can Now Retrieve a Comprehensive Range of Data Types, Including Whatsapp without Recent Backups. Wondershare Technology has announced the release of expanded capabilities for its Dr.Fone – Data Recovery (Android) utility version 10.9.0. The Android toolkit now includes the ability to recover WhatsApp data, messages, and media without a backup, including group conversations, starred messages, TV video, audio, and other data types. This further extends the product’s existing ability to retrieve data from internal storage, broken Android devices, and SD cards.
Video GamesAndroid Central

These 4 mobile game controller deals are perfect for Android phones

To make it easier for you, we've rounded up some interesting deals we've seen so that you can choose whichever is in your budget or suits your needs most. While some people prefer the Nintendo Switch-like design of the Kishi, others may want a more traditional controller like the Raiju Mobile. There's no wrong answer here as they're all fantastic.
Technologyestnn.com

How To Migrate Data From PUBG Mobile To Battlegrounds Mobile India

Get all your favorite outfits, skins and other in-game items back. PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular battle royale mobile games, got banned in India in September 2020. Since then, Krafton actively showed its interest in making the game available again in the country; however, it never happened. But the good news is that they have released a brand new game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), to replace PUBG Mobile.
NFLlifewire.com

How to Use AirTags with Android

You can’t set up AirTags using an Android device, and there’s no official way to track an AirTag with Android. To find a lost AirTag with an Android device, install a Bluetooth scanner and look for an unnamed Bluetooth device manufactured by Apple, Inc. If you find someone else’s AirTag,...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to stop robocalls on Android

Ever received a call from an unknown number? Back in the day, answering these calls wasn’t an issue, but these days, it’s almost always going to be spam. Some might even be a scam which could cheat you out of your money. Then there are robocalls, the bane of everyone’s existence.
Computersxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to unlock your Mac with your Apple Watch

If you’re into the Apple ecosystem, meaning you have an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a Mac, there are a lot of possibilities that you unlock with regards to making your workflow simple and convenient. There’s Handoff which can let you take calls from your iPhone on your Mac, Continuity to help you scan documents from your iPhone onto your Mac, and of course, a small but handy feature that can save you a lot of time on a daily basis – the ability to unlock your Mac with your Apple Watch.
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

Advertising and Android apps: A detailed study of data privacy

The concept of privacy in the age of the web and social media remains high on the agenda for many people—those on the business and marketing side who would like to advertise with greater precision and those on the consumer side who would not wish for their personal information and profile to be compromised. A new survey of data privacy in the context of applications, apps, available on the Android operating system and the mobile devices it runs, such as smartphones and tablets, has now been published in the International Journal of Information Privacy, Security and Integrity.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

As Mobile Usage Skyrockets, Nearly Half Of Consumers Do Not Protect Personal Data

McAfee finds consumers tend to neglect their mobile security despite growing number of cyber threats. Over the past year, consumers have adapted to many changes, including the rapid shift towards a digital-first lifestyle. This has led to an emphasis on consumers dependence on mobile devices, as they look to execute nearly all daily activities via devices while on-the-go, exposing them to most digital risks. McAfee’s 2021 Consumer Security Mindset: Mobile Edition reveals that nearly half (49%) of U.S. consumers do not use mobile security software to protect their sensitive data, thus leaving them vulnerable to these increasingly advanced cyberattacks.
Computersxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Taking a screenshot is often useful at work or just to show a friend something you find interesting on social media. If you use one of the top Chromebooks as your daily machine, you’ll undoubtedly need to take a quick screenshot at some point. The good news is that taking a screenshot on Chrome OS is just as simple as on your Mac or PC. Let’s take a quick look at how to take a screenshot and edit or annotate the result.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Intellifluence Launches Android App Completing Mobile Push

On the heels of its recent release for the Apple iOS ecosystem, Intellifluence announced the release of its corresponding app for the Android play store. The release marks the next step in company’s five year history of transforming from the largest warm contact influencer network with over 140,000 creators to the largest influencer platform marketplace.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

XDA Basics: How to Change the Wallpaper on an iPhone

If you’ve got yourself a brand new iPhone and recently switched over from Android, you may find it difficult to navigate through basic settings on iOS. A lot of things aren’t as straightforward as on Android and even simple settings like the option to change the wallpaper or other home screen elements are buried inside the Settings app. So we’re going to tell you how to change the wallpaper on your iPhone in a few different ways.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Update Apps and Games on Android

An important part of making sure that your Android phone is running smoothly and securely is keeping apps and games updated. It’s not exactly obvious how you’re supposed to do that, but we’ll show you how it’s done. How to Check for App Updates on Android. The place to check...
Electronicsxda-developers

XDA Basics: Can I use a fast charging adapter with my Qi wireless charger?

As more smartphone manufacturers add support for the Qi wireless charging standard in their phones, Qi wireless chargers have become quite prevalent. If you have a phone or accessory that supports wireless charging, you may be considering buying a Qi-compatible charger. Some Qi wireless chargers come with their own power bricks, others don’t. So if you’re wondering whether attaching a fast charging adapter to your Qi wireless charger will make it charge your phone faster, the answer is yes and no.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to use Q-Q plot for checking the distribution of our data

Data scientists usually need to check the statistics of their datasets, particularly against known distributions or comparing them with other datasets. There are several hypothesis tests we can run for this goal, but I often prefer using a simple, graphical representation. I’m talking about Q-Q plot. What is Q-Q plot?
Computersxda-developers

XDA Basics: Will my apps work with Windows 11?

Windows 11 is rapidly approaching and there are a lot of questions that need answering. Being the first major Windows version in six years suggests that we’re in for some big changes. Thankfully, a leaked build of Windows 11 has given us a good look at what we can expect. Put simply, we can expect Windows 10 but with a different look. If you’re wondering about app compatibility on Windows 11, you shouldn’t have to worry. All your Windows 10 apps should work just fine.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to clear cache on Android

Performance on smartphones is determined by many things, like the processor speed, how much RAM is available, how optimized the app is for the device, and so on. Cache can also be a crucial factor where if you have a website whose data has already been cached in your browser, it would load a lot faster compared to if it was brand new.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Windows 11 OS can run on Xiaomi, OnePlus phones

Last week, we learned Windows 11 would be able to run Android apps. Microsoft has teamed up with Amazon to make this possible. We can expect more developments will be introduced in the coming weeks especially now that more developers have begun bringing Windows 11 to more Android phones. Smartphones from Xiaomi and OnePlus are being used so we know it really is possible. Windows 11 will also let you sideload Android app APKs. On the other hand, some Android phones can now run Windows 11.