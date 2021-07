American Express has partnered with Better.com and Rocket Mortgage for its new foray into home lending. The financial services behemoth now offers its existing card member base statement credits totaling $2,000 for conforming and $6,000 for jumbo loans if they originate or refinance through either partner company. The credits will be paid out by the lenders and the deal was created to deliver value during a hot market based on a similar limited-time pilot offer conducted in 2019, an Amex spokesperson told NMN.