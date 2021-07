The Battery secured their second home victory of the season with a 3-0 win over Loudoun United FC. It was a night of seconds as the Battery saw their second clean sheet of the season, second win at Patriots Point, second win over Loudoun United FC and a second professional brace by Nicque Daley. Stavros Zarokostas got the scoring started in the 16th minute with a strike off the post that went in, and Daley notched the brace to put the game away. Zarokostas’ goal was particularly of note, as it was the 10,000th regular-season goal in USL Championship history.