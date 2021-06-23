FireWolves host training academy to teach young players box lacrosse

The Albany FireWolves start their season in about six months, but already Andrew Kew is getting acquainted with his new home city and fans, teaching a training academy every week for youth lacrosse players. Tuesday night, Kew was joined by teammate Charlie Kitchen at the Bethlehem YMCA. The FireWolves training academies cover all experience levels from beginner to high school and college aged players. Hear from the guys on what it means to teach the sport of box lacrosse to Capital Region youth.