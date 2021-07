The hit blockchain game has just announced partnership with Yield Guild Games (YGG), a well-known guild of play-to-earn gamers who work together to earn by playing NFT and blockchain games. Yield Guild Games has made a community-sized bulk purchase of in-game assets from Splinterlands. Additionally, YGG will provide ongoing efforts to onboard members of its community to Splinterlands, coordinated marketing releases with Splinterlands, and open invitations to Splinterlands’ founders for YGG AMAs. Yield Guild Games has also entered the private token sale for Splintershards (SPS), Splinterlands upcoming governance token, as a partner investor in allocated tokens. Details of the planned SPS release can be found at the Splintershards Whitepaper.