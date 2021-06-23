Cancel
Gambling

UKGC study reveals differences in betting advertising trends

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report published by the UK Gambling Commission reveals that 34 per cent of British bettors admitted to being influenced by advertising. Following a recent survey – which was completed by 6,258 people in March, June, September and December last year – the UKGC found that following general advertising, free bet offers were the second most common driving factor behind user’s gambling.

casinobeats.com
