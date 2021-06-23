Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Exploring liver cancer biology through functional genetic screens

By Cun Wang, Ying Cao, Chen Yang, René Bernards, Wenxin Qin
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. As the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death in the world, liver cancer poses a major threat to human health. Although a growing number of therapies have been approved for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma in the past few years, most of them only provide a limited survival benefit. Therefore, an urgent need exists to identify novel targetable vulnerabilities and powerful drug combinations for the treatment of liver cancer. The advent of functional genetic screening has contributed to the advancement of liver cancer biology, uncovering many novel genes involved in tumorigenesis and cancer progression in a high-throughput manner. In addition, this unbiased screening platform also provides an efficient tool for the exploration of the mechanisms involved in therapy resistance as well as identifying potential targets for therapy. In this Review, we describe how functional screens can help to deepen our understanding of liver cancer and guide the development of new therapeutic strategies.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Review#M Ller M Bird#T G Nault#J C Llovet#Braf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
ScienceForks Over Knives

New Research Finds the Genetic Mutation That Links High Meat Intake and Cancer

A study published in the June 2021 issue of Cancer Discovery sheds new light on how eating red meat may promote the growth of colorectal cancers. Numerous studies have linked colon cancer and red meat consumption, prompting the World Health Organization to classify red meat as a probable carcinogen in 2015. Still, scientists have been unable to tease out the exact nature of the relationship. “What [has been] missing is a demonstration that colorectal cancers … have a specific pattern of mutations that can be attributed to red meat,” said lead author Marios Giannakis, MD, PhD, an oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.
Wildlifethewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Study Shows Omega-3 Found In Fish Destroys Tumors Within Days

Eating more fish, such as mackerel and salmon, could help prevent cancer, according to a study by scientists in Belgium. It found fatty omega-3 acids can kill tumor cells in days. One of the acids that makes up omega-3, Docosahexaenoic (DHA), which is “crucial to brain function, vision and the...
ScienceNature.com

Identification of two novel de novo TUBB variants in cases with brain malformations: case reports and literature review

Heterozygous variants in TUBB encoding one of β-tubulin isotypes are known to cause two overlapping developmental brain disorders, complex cortical dysplasia with other brain malformations (CDCBM) and congenital symmetric circumferential skin creases (CSCSC). To date, six cases of CSCSC and eight cases of CDCBM caused by nine heterozygous variants have been reported. Here we report two cases with novel de novo missense TUBB variants (NM_178014.4:c.863A>G, p.(Glu288Gly) and c.869C>T, p.(Thr290Ile)). Case 1 presented brain malformations consistent with tubulinopathies including abnormalities in cortex, basal ganglia, corpus callosum, brain stem, and cerebellum along with other systemic features such as coloboma, facial dysmorphisms, vesicoureteral reflux, hypoplastic kidney, and cutis laxa-like mild skin loosening. Another case presented abnormalities of the corpus callosum, brain stem, and cerebellum along with facial dysmorphisms. We reviewed previous literature and suggest the diversity of clinical findings of TUBB-related disorders.
CancerGenomeWeb

Genome Biology Papers on Gastric Cancer Epimutations, BUTTERFLY, GUNC Tool

While exploring mechanisms behind the CpG island methylator phenotype (CIMP) in gastric cancer, researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School, the National University of Singapore, and elsewhere describe related recurrent epigenetic mutations, or "epimutations," targeting the beta-synthase (CBS) enzyme. The team started by doing methylation sequencing, MeDIP, RNA sequencing, and mass spec-based proteomic profiling in more than a dozen gastric cancer cell lines, uncovering CIMP-related epigenetic silencing of CBS and other features that were subsequently assessed with similar analyses on 50 additional gastric cancer cell lines and 467 primary gastric cancer samples. Some of the same DNA methylation shifts turned up when the authors removed the CBS-coding gene from normal gastric epithelial cells, while mouse models with lower-than-usual CBS levels showed immune-related expression changes in stomach tissue. "Reflecting its metabolic role as a gatekeeper interlinking the methionine and homocysteine cycles, CBS loss in vitro causes reductions in the anti-inflammatory gasotransmitter hydrogen sulfide (H2S), with concomitant increase in NF-[kappa B] activity," they report, noting that the results point to "H2S donors as a potential new therapy for CBS-silenced lesions."
CancerNature.com

Focused CRISPR-Cas9 genetic screening reveals USO1 as a vulnerability in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Post-transcriptional gene regulation, including that by RNA binding proteins (RBPs), has recently been described as an important mechanism in cancer. We had previously identified a set of RBPs that were highly dysregulated in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) with MLL translocations, which carry a poor prognosis. Here, we sought to functionally characterize these dysregulated RBP genes by performing a focused CRISPR dropout screen in B-ALL cell lines, finding dependencies on several genes including EIF3E, EPRS and USO1. Validating our findings, CRISPR/Cas9-mediated disruption of USO1 in MLL-translocated B-ALL cells reduced cell growth, promoted cell death, and altered the cell cycle. Transcriptomic analysis of USO1-deficient cells revealed alterations in pathways related to mTOR signaling, RNA metabolism, and targets of MYC. In addition, USO1-regulated genes from these experimental samples were significantly and concordantly correlated with USO1 expression in primary samples collected from B-ALL patients. Lastly, we found that loss of Uso1 inhibited colony formation of MLL-transformed in primary bone marrow cells from Cas9-EGFP mice. Together, our findings demonstrate an approach to performing focused sub-genomic CRISPR screens and highlight a putative RBP vulnerability in MLL-translocated B-ALL, thus identifying potential therapeutic targets in this disease.
CancerNature.com

Interactions of nasal epithelium with macrophages and dendritic cells variously alter urban PM-induced inflammation in healthy, asthma and COPD

Urban particulate matter (UPM) is an important trigger of airway inflammation. The cross-talk between the external and internal matrix in the respiratory tract occurs due to the transepithelial network of macrophages/dendritic cells. This study characterized the immune processes induced by the epithelium after UPM exposure in special regard to interactions with monocyte-derived dendritic cells (moDCs) and monocyte-derived macrophages (moMφs) in obstructive lung diseases. A triple-cell co-culture model (8 controls, 10 asthma, and 8 patients with COPD) utilized nasal epithelial cells, along with moMφs, and moDCs was exposed to UPM for 24 h. The inflammatory response of nasal epithelial cells to UPM stimulation is affected differently by cell–cell interactions in healthy people, asthma or COPD patients of which the interactions with DCs had the strongest impact on the inflammatory reaction of epithelial cells after UPM exposure. The epithelial remodeling and DCs dysfunction might accelerate the inflammation after air pollution exposure in asthma and COPD.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Experts Explore Landscape Advancements for Cancer Immunotherapy Month

As numerous approvals across cancer settings and emerging approaches are explored in clinical research, new findings presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in June continue to encourage investigators. The modern science of immunotherapy continues to expand, and it has rapidly become a primary choice for...
CancerNature.com

Molecular cancer screening: in search of evidence

Cancer screening with germline genetic sequencing and liquid biopsy could facilitate early cancer detection. But testing if these technologies reduce the burden of cancer mortality will require rethinking how clinical trials are run. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, and the majority of cancer...
CancerMedicalXpress

Age is the main explanation for the genetic mutations of skin cancer

The Research Group on the Evolution of Cancer Genome of the Universitat Jaume I has conducted an international study, The effect of age on the acquisition and selection of cancer-driving mutations in normal sun-exposed skin. The main conclusion of this work is that age is the factor that explains most of the genetic mutations associated with the appearance and development of different cancerous tumors that affect the skin. The authors have published an article on the research in Annals of Oncology.
CancerNature.com

Exploring the genetic and epigenetic origins of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia using newborn screening samples

Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) is a rare and frequently fatal myeloproliferative neoplasm of early childhood, with a median age of diagnosis of approximately 2 years [1]. The disease is characterized by splenomegaly, thrombocytopenia, peripheral monocytosis and elevated hemoglobin F [1]. Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is the only curative therapy; however, five-year event-free (EFS) and overall survival (OS) remains poor, typically due to relapse [2]. Interestingly, in rare cases, patients experience spontaneous resolution without the need for extensive therapy [3, 4], highlighting the need for a better understanding of this enigmatic disease.
CancerNature.com

Metastasis: complexity thwarts precision targeting

Metastasis is the spread of cancer cells to new areas of the body by way of the lymph system or bloodstream. Mechanism-based therapeutics have transformed its treatment. This issue of British Journal of Cancer will highlight recent advances in our understanding of metastasis, and how to block its spread. Main.
ScienceCosmos

What is gain of function research in genetics?

It’s the rumour that won’t go away – that SARS-CoV-2 was accidentally leaked from a high biosecurity lab in Wuhan, China. The allegation is that the laboratory was conducting gain of function (GOF) research, and that this produced a potent version of coronavirus that led to the pandemic. This has...
CancerNature.com

Genetic and pharmacological interrogation of cancer vulnerability using a multiplexed cell line screening platform

The multiplexed cancer cell line screening platform PRISM demonstrated its utility in testing hundreds of cell lines in a single run, possessing the potential to speed up anti-cancer drug discovery, validation and optimization. Here we described the development and implementation of a next-generation PRISM platform combining Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9-mediated gene editing, cell line DNA barcoding and next-generation sequencing to enable genetic and/or pharmacological assessment of target addiction in hundreds of cell lines simultaneously. Both compound and CRISPR-knockout PRISM screens well recapitulated the results from individual assays and showed high consistency with a public database.
CancerNature.com

Finding the Goldilocks zone in neoadjuvant radioimmunotherapy

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Advances in cancer immunotherapy have led to clinical trials of immunotherapy-based neoadjuvant treatments for early stage non-small-cell lung cancer. Evidence for priming of the immune system using both preoperative short-course radiotherapy and immunotherapy in this setting has now emerged from a randomized phase II study incorporating pathological and immunological end points.
ScienceNature.com

An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.
ScienceNature.com

Phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of safety and efficacy of growth hormone treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury

This is a double blind phase II/III placebo-controlled randomized trial of the safety and efficacy of GH treatment in incomplete chronic traumatic spinal cord injury. The aim of this study was to investigate the possibility to use exogenous GH administration for motor recovery in chronic traumatic incomplete human SCI. The objectives were to establish safety and efficacy of a combined treatment of subcutaneous GH (or placebo) and rehabilitation in this population.
CancerNature.com

Reply to: Combining TNF blockade with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. We would like to thank Montfort and colleagues for their correspondence (Montfort, A. et al. Combining TNF blockade with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer. Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41584-021-00653-8 (2021))1 on our Review (Chen, A. Y., Wolchok, J. D. & Bass, A. R. TNF in the era of immune checkpoint inhibitors: friend or foe? Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. 17, 213–223 (2021))2.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

EBMT/ESID inborn errors working party guidelines for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for inborn errors of immunity

On behalf of the Inborn Errors Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the European Society for Immune Deficiencies, and European Reference Network on Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Autoinflammatory Autoimmune diseases (RITA) Introduction. Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a group of rare heterogeneous diseases. Currently,...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Ferulic acid-mediated modulation of apoptotic signaling pathways in cancer.

Ashutosh Gupta, Amit Kumar Singh, Mariam Loka, Abhay Kumar Pandey, Anupam Bishayee. Ferulic acid (4-hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid, FA), a hydroxycinnamic acid derived from various seeds, nuts, leaves, and fruits, exists in a free form as well as is covalently conjugated with polysaccharides, glycoproteins, polyamines, lignin, and hydroxy fatty acids of plant cell walls. It exhibits a variety of pharmacological effects, such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, vasodilatory, antithrombotic, antimicrobial, anti-allergic, antiviral, hepatoprotective, and anticancer activities. FA induces the expression of cell cycle-related proteins, such as p53 and p21, and reduces cyclin D1 and cyclin E levels. Moreover, FA triggers apoptosis and autophagic cell death depending on intracellular reactive oxygen species production in various cancer cell lines. The potential apoptotic action of FA is mediated by altered expression of procaspase-3, procaspase-8, procaspase-9, poly (ADP ribose) polymerase, Bcl-2, and Bax. It blocks the activation of both the canonical Smad and noncanonical extracellular-signal-regulated kinase/Akt (protein kinase B) pathways in various cancer cells. However, due to low solubility and permeability, its availability to biological systems is limited. Therefore, encapsulation of FA into chitosan tripolyphosphate nanoparticles may enhance its cytocompatibility, solubility, and anticancer potential. The nanohybrids of FA and double layered hydroxide exhibit cellular delivery properties of intercalated molecules on cancer cell lines. This chapter summarizes the anticancer efficacy of FA with an emphasis on the role of apoptosis, and underlying molecular mechanisms involving various signaling pathways in tumor cells.

Comments / 0

Community Policy