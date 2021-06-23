Cancel
Agriculture

Which are healthier, white or brown eggs?

By Louisa Richards
Medical News Today
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShell color can influence people’s choice of eggs, and some people believe that brown eggs are superior or healthier. However, there is no significant difference in nutrients between brown and white eggs. This article explains what causes the color of an egg and whether this impacts the taste, cost, and...

www.medicalnewstoday.com
USDA
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Agriculture
Best Life

85 Percent of People Are Making This Dangerous Barbecue Mistake, USDA Says

If firing up the grill this holiday weekend is a major component of your Fourth of July plans, you're not alone. According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, 61 percent of people living in the U.S. are planning to celebrate the holiday with a barbecue, cookout, or picnic this year. While fireworks may seem like the most obvious threat associated with the holiday celebrations, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says there's a mistake approximately 85 percent of U.S. residents are likely to make this weekend—and doing so could put your safety in jeopardy. Read on to find out if you're making this critical error, and what you can do to keep yourself safe.
POTUS
The Hill

A healthier planet and economy is worth fighting for

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently released a report detailing the catastrophic impacts that the climate crisis has had — and will continue to have — on our health, wellbeing and economy. This information could have been made available to the public sooner if not for the Trump administration's shameful obstruction.
Industry

Towards healthier, more efficient buildings post-pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in changes making working environments safer and more efficient. Demand for healthy building services surged during the pandemic, leading to new and old services alike catering to the healthy buildings market. Solutions to improve the health and efficiency of buildings can include new HVAC systems...
California State

California shell egg prices

Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 6 cents higher for Jumbo, 9 cents higher for Extra Large, 8 cents higher for Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to higher. Retail demand ranges light to fairly good while better into areas with ads in place or scheduled for next week. Loose egg sales are mostly moderate. Warehouse buying interest is moderate. Offerings are light to usually moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 88 cents.
Agriculture

Egg Products

Shell eggs broken totaled 182 million dozen during May 2021, up 22 percent from May a year ago, but 2 percent below the 186 million dozen broken during the previous month. During calendar year 2021 through May, shell eggs broken totaled 903 million dozen, down 3 percent from the comparable period in 2020. To date, cumulative total edible product from eggs broken in 2021 was 1.15 billion pounds, down 4 percent from 2020.
Food Safety

Tyson Foods recalls ready-to-eat chicken products over listeria fears

US meat major Tyson Foods has voluntarily recalled about 8.5 million pounds of frozen cooked chicken products over fears of contamination from the bacteria listeria monocytogenes. In a statement on Saturday (3 July), Tyson said the recall had been conducted “out of an abundance of caution” for the ready-to-eat chicken...
Business

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Medical & Biotech
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
Virginia State
Evie M.

You cannot "gift" marijuana in Virginia like in Washington D.C.

With the legalization of small amounts of recreational marijuana in Virginia as of July 1, there have been a lot of questions about what's allowed and what's not. Fortunately, news sources and Virginian officials, including local police departments, have been making it pretty easy to know how to be a responsible marijuana user in Virginia.
Public Health
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Industry
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Health

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Industry
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.