Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19: Health Experts Testimony—Taking A Shot To End The Pandemic

physiciansweekly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMA tackles spread of vaccine misinformation online as well as outreach to minorities, evangelicals. American Medical Association (AMA) Immediate Past President Susan R. Bailey, MD, testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to walk through the necessary steps for ending the Covid-19 pandemic once and for all—and the crux of the strategy, she argued, will be tackling viral misinformation.

www.physiciansweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Health Disparities#Covid 19#Health Experts#Ama#Senate#U S Social Impact#Duke Divinity School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Milwaukee, WIwpr.org

Health Experts, Officials Slam Ron Johnson Over COVID-19 Vaccine Assertions

Health experts and officials are pushing back against Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson over questionable assertions about COVID-19 vaccines. Johnson, who has said publicly that he won't get vaccinated and has used his position in Congress to advocate for alternative and unproven COVID-19 treatments, drew new criticism this week for an event he organized spotlighting people who say they have suffered adverse reactions to the immunizations.
Downers Grove, ILChicago Tribune

‘I am 30 and have no reason to get vaccinated.’ Getting COVID-19 shots in the arms of young adults a challenge for public health experts.

Sally Vala says she has no desire to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in part because she’s relatively young and has no major health problems. “I am 30 and have no reason to get vaccinated,” said the west suburban Downers Grove woman. “I’m healthy, exercise and have been fine since this whole thing started. No plans on getting the vaccine.”
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy