Covid-19: Health Experts Testimony—Taking A Shot To End The Pandemic
AMA tackles spread of vaccine misinformation online as well as outreach to minorities, evangelicals. American Medical Association (AMA) Immediate Past President Susan R. Bailey, MD, testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to walk through the necessary steps for ending the Covid-19 pandemic once and for all—and the crux of the strategy, she argued, will be tackling viral misinformation.www.physiciansweekly.com