Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Parks Recognized with Historic Preservation Award for the Rehabilitation of the Seneca Store and Upton Darby House

By Announcements, News
montgomeryparks.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEATON, MD – Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, has received the 2020 County Executive’s Award for Historic Preservation from Montgomery Preservation, Inc. The award recognizes the department’s efforts in the rehabilitation of the Seneca Store and the neighboring Upton Darby House located in Poolesville, as well as the associated archaeological investigations of the sites and development of interpretive signage.

www.montgomeryparks.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Lifestyle
City
Poolesville, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Signage#Covid 19 Updates#Announcements News#Press Releases Wheaton#County Executive#The Seneca Store#The Upton Darby House#Interior#Mpi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Archaeology
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for planned intestinal surgery

Vatican City — Pope Francis went Sunday to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine, the Vatican said. The brief announcement from the Holy See's press office didn't say exactly when the surgery would be performed but said there would be an announcement when the surgery is complete.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...