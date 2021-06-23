Montgomery Parks Recognized with Historic Preservation Award for the Rehabilitation of the Seneca Store and Upton Darby House
WHEATON, MD – Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, has received the 2020 County Executive’s Award for Historic Preservation from Montgomery Preservation, Inc. The award recognizes the department’s efforts in the rehabilitation of the Seneca Store and the neighboring Upton Darby House located in Poolesville, as well as the associated archaeological investigations of the sites and development of interpretive signage.www.montgomeryparks.org