I'm not a lumberjack and I'm not OK

Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week, so let’s talk. You already know how much dogs love tummy rubs, but did you know there was another rub we enjoy even more?. Nearly all dogs love having their ears rubbed. You wouldn’t think this would be such a common occurrence. After all, there are hundreds of breeds, and all of our ears are different. Papillons have ears that look like wings, German Shepherds have sharp peaks and the Basset Hounds have big, long, floppy ears that hang down to the ground. But we all love an ear rub just the same. Dogs crave affection and touch from our owners, so a rub on the ears meets a basic need for communication.