Halfpop: Life will lead you to where you’re needed
The other day I was walking into the hospital to an appointment when I noticed an elderly gentleman trying to navigate four steps down to the floor with his walker. He was small and frail looking and was trying desperately to get the walker down with him. I immediately walked over to him and steadied the walker while also taking his arm and we got down successfully and safely. For some reason my balance and my back surgery limitations were completely not evident. Wonder where that miracle came from!www.timescitizen.com