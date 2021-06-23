City of Pocatello Scores Two City Achievement Awards from Assoc. of Idaho Cities
POCATELLO - The City of Pocatello brought home award hardware from the Association of Idaho Cities’ Annual Conference. The City walked away with two City Achievement Awards during the group’s Awards Banquet Thursday evening. The first was in the Youth Council category for the Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) Essential Needs drive held in April. At the drive, MYAC members collected items like shampoo, soap, diapers, and more for those who are in need in the community. The collected items and monetary donations were distributed to five local organizations.www.idahofallsmagazine.com