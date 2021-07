It's been a while since Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, came out with an all-out warning about the "dangerous" coronavirus. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been going down. But that could change, as a new variant, dubbed Delta, is "more dangerous." Read on for Dr. Fauci's big warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.