NJEDA and Stockton advance Esports Innovation Center
TRENTON – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority and Stockton University signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday, June 22 enabling the NJEDA to provide $200,000 in funding plus staff resources to Stockton University for its esports initiative, which includes establishing an Esports Innovation Center at the university’s Atlantic City campus. The center is expected to advance the goal of establishing Atlantic City as a hub for the rapidly growing esports industry.www.downbeach.com