Perkins Jumpstarts Franchising with Reimagined Strategy
Why is now the right time for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery to launch a nationwide franchise initiative?. New Chief Development Officer Peter Ortiz says it begins with legacy. The chain has been around since 1958 and has nearly 300 locations, so brand awareness remains strong. Then there’s the right type of leadership. After filing bankruptcy two times in eight years and losing dozens of stores, Perkins landed in the hands of Huddle House parent ASCENT Hospitality Management, a group that will put “a ton of money into the business.”www.fsrmagazine.com