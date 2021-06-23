Cancel
Miami, FL

ShiftPixy Launches Recruiting Campaign to Help Miami's Restaurant and Hospitality Industry

fsrmagazine.com
 13 days ago

ShiftPixy, Inc., a Florida-based national staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform, today announced the launch of MIAMI WORKS, a staffing and recruiting campaign designed to help the restaurant and hospitality industry navigate the staffing shortage induced by the pandemic. In collaboration with local universities and community development groups, ShiftPixy will host the first in a series of recruiting events this Saturday, June 26, 2021, to help shift workers easily find job opportunities that offer living wages, a sign-up bonus, and flexible schedules, as well as healthcare, workers’ compensation and 401K benefits.

www.fsrmagazine.com
