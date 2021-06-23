Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Fire Dept., North Bannock Fire Dept. Host Jr. Firefighter Camp

idahofallsmagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO - Over the weekend, local teens had the chance to see what the day in and day out lives of firefighters are like. The Pocatello Fire Department and North Bannock Fire Department teamed up with Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training to host a Junior Firefighter Camp for youth ages 13 to 18, Friday and Saturday. At the day and a half long camp, which was sponsored by Restore Rite, the more than 20 participants learned about the tips, tricks, and tools of the trade including fire attack, search and rescue operations, emergency medical service response, wildland firefighting, and more.

www.idahofallsmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Pocatello, ID
County
Bannock County, ID
Pocatello, ID
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Fire#Wildland Fire#Firefighters#Pocatello Fire Dept#North Bannock Fire Dept#Idaho State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StateCNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

Elsa still close to hurricane strength and is expected to become a hurricane tonight. Elsa continues to have maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, according to the new 5 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane and storm surge warning remain in effect for portions of Florida’s...
NBANBC News

ESPN's Rachel Nichols won't be NBA Finals sideline reporter after Maria Taylor comments

ESPN broadcaster Rachel Nichols will not be a sideline reporter for this year's NBA Finals, the network announced Tuesday. The finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks begin Tuesday night and will be broadcast by ESPN's sister network ABC. It had been expected that Nichols would return this year to work the sidelines as she did last year, but ESPN said in a statement that the role is instead going to reporter Malika Andrews.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

(CNN) — The Israeli government says its analysis has shown the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the Delta variant compared to other strains of Covid-19. In a brief statement issued on Monday, the government said that as of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection. In May -- when the Alpha variant dominated in Israel and the Delta strain had not yet spread widely -- it found that the shot was 95.3% effective against all infections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy