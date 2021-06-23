Pocatello Fire Dept., North Bannock Fire Dept. Host Jr. Firefighter Camp

POCATELLO - Over the weekend, local teens had the chance to see what the day in and day out lives of firefighters are like. The Pocatello Fire Department and North Bannock Fire Department teamed up with Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training to host a Junior Firefighter Camp for youth ages 13 to 18, Friday and Saturday. At the day and a half long camp, which was sponsored by Restore Rite, the more than 20 participants learned about the tips, tricks, and tools of the trade including fire attack, search and rescue operations, emergency medical service response, wildland firefighting, and more.