Hidden Harbor June 2021 Market Report

An already contentious situation is getting uglier. Last month we told you about the controversy that had developed with the sale of the W. K. Kellogg's summer mansion in Dunedin, Florida. A local doctor with four young children was going to demolish the structure, which dates back to 1925. This had neighbors upset. The incoming owner, Dr. David Wenk, said he was willing to let the mansion to be moved to another location but that the cost of doing that wasn't coming out of his pocket.