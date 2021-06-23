Hidden Harbor June 2021 Market Report
For June 2021, there are no homes available for sale in the Hidden Harbor community in Stuart FL. There are also no homes under contract at this time. In the past 12 months, there have been 7 Hidden Harbor home sales. Sales prices varied from $115,000 up to $235,000. This is an average sales price of $160,286 which works out to $150.65 per sq. ft. of living area. These homes averaged 49 days on the market before going under contract and sold for 97% of list price.stuartfloridarealestatenews.com