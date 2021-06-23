Cancel
Multiple Virus Proteins Implicated in Covid-19 Antibody Response

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy suggests potential role for membrane proteins in future vaccines, therapeutics. New research suggests a role for proteins other than the spike and nucleocapsid proteins in immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Ultradense peptide microarray mapping revealed that the virus that causes Covid-19 induces robust antibody responses to epitopes throughout...

