Editorial: Morse has shown us what it means to be a leader

We are going to celebrate our independence this Sunday. It is great that we are doing this on a Sunday. We can celebrate our independence as a nation and we can celebrate our independence from sin because of Christ’s death on the cross. I did not find the word independence used much, only once, in the several translations of the Bible that I have. The reference that I found was referring to man and woman (1 Cor. 11:11), which is a conversation for another time. This made me think about what it means to be independent. Webster’s dictionary has many definitions for independent. All refer to being separated from something or someone. This may be authority or may be beliefs. Our country was established by becoming independent of another authority. This is something that we as a nation have forgotten. Now Independence Day seems to be about partying and blowing things up. Much of this happens at home and the real reason is forgotten and in today’s world is not understood or taught correctly.