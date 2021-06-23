Loki Season 1 Episode 3

Loki Episode 4 is out in the world and some fans have found a sly Kang Easter Egg in the episode. @mhadeedbutt pointed out that Ravonna Rennslayer’s number got revealed at the opening of the hour. She’s A-23 for anyone who didn’t manage to catch the sticking on her armor. Well, it turns out that Kang the Conqueror actually debuts in Avengers #23 and she turns up in that issue for the first time as well. With everything else that happened during this episode, it would be easy to see Kang developing as the big bad for Loki. (However, it remains to be seen if it’s Kang as he is portrayed in the comics or Immortus…) Nothing has been confirmed yet, but fans have started to wonder how deep some of these Easter Eggs could go if you let them play out. The post-credits scene for Episode 4 expanded the possibilities of this series considerably. So, everything is really on the table right now.