Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki Season 1 Episode 3

TV Fanatic
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Variant tricks Hunter C-20 into telling her the location of the Time Keepers by using illusions. The Variant arrives at the TVA through the portal. She tries to use her powers on a Minuteman, but they don't work. She uses her fighting skills to take them down instead. Loki...

www.tvfanatic.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loki Season 1#Tva#Tempad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Marvel’s ‘Loki,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

The god of mischief takes off on a mysterious time adventure in “Loki,” the third Disney+ original series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the six-episode series, from director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron, picks up on a loose end created by the Avengers during their quest to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The film saw the heroes accidentally provide the captured Loki a magical means of escape during a visit to their past.
TV Seriesthekoalition.com

Loki Episode 3 “Lamentis” Spoiler Review Discussion

Loki debuted on Disney+ earlier this month and has been positively received by some critics so far. After watching the third episode, we had a lot of issues and a strong difference in opinion on how the series is going so far. With this in mind, we decided to have a more in-depth spoiler review discussion to address both the positives and negatives. Please feel free to check out our full video discussion above and let us know if you have any thoughts and theories on where Loki’s adventure is taking us in the comments section below.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What time to watch Loki episode 3 on Disney +

Loki is the new series of Marvel what launched Disney, on June 9 on his new day. From now on, the platform has decided that Wednesdays will be released and the God of Lies has made the debut. Since its launch two weeks ago, the story starring the British actor Tom Hiddleston became the most sought after.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Episode 3 Theories: Could the Time Keepers Actually Be Loki Variants?

Warning: Full spoilers follow for Loki: Episode 3. We're back with the Slack! Welcome to Slackin' Off: Loki Edition, where IGN's editors and writers spitball and speculate about all things God of Mischief. This week, we're sharing our inter-office chatter regarding Episode 3, "Lamentis," which featured Loki and "Sylvie" reluctantly teaming up in order to survive a lunar apocalypse.
TV Seriestvweb.com

Loki Episode 1.3 Recap: Train Ride on Lamentis

The third Loki episode is titled "Lamentis". It opens with C-15 (Sasha Lane) and the Variant (Sophia Di Martino) drinking fruity drinks at a bar. C-15 wonders if they should order "buffalo fingers." The Variant banters along like a bestie, describing what "brain freeze" actually does. She dares C-15 to drink, then casually asks, "How many people are guarding the Time-Keepers?"
TV Seriesreviewgeek.com

‘Loki’ Episode 3 Review: Loki and Loki Were Boringly Low Key

We’re three episodes into Loki, and I’m sorry to say I’m bored. Not with the series, but definitely with the third episode. Despite its 42-minute length, this is the episode where almost nothing happened until the last five minutes. And along the way, the show told us maybe three key secrets.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Loki – Episode 3 Review

Martin Carr reviews the third episode of Marvel’s Loki…. People talk a lot in episode three of Loki. Conversation is key, inquiring minds interrogate and psychiatrists would have a field day. As literal variations on a theme sit across from each other in first class, sipping champagne and playing mind games, the world burns. Barren landscapes, extinction level events and gaudy techno steampunk production design set the bar. Witty word play, mental sparring and a tacit degree of trust is built up in the tight thirty eight minute run time.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Loki Episode 4 recap: Existence is Futile in the TVA

In Loki Episode 4, “The Nexus Event,” we learn more about the TVA and the agents who would die to protect the Time Keepers. But where do the Loki Variants fit in?. The Disney Plus show has been teasing the Time Keepers for the first three episodes. Having ended on a massive cliffhanger in the previous episode, the show goes all out in revealing its secrets, while throwing in a few more unexpected twists.
TV SeriesCollider

'Loki' Episode 4 Recap: Redefining Self Love

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 4, "The Nexus Event."]. Allow me to begin this recap with a requiem for a doomed romance — I speak of course of Mobius's love for jet skis, too good and pure for the world of Loki, a world built on lies and deception. Is it likely that we've seen the last of Owen Wilson? Who knows. Certainly not me, because I am delighted, once again, to report that the newest episode of Loki was packed with yet more unexpected twists, as Ravonna Renslayer revealed her baddie truth and Loki got closer to understanding what the Hel is going on. Sure, some of the episode's most important reveals weren't huge surprises (such as the very Wizard of Oz-esque unmasking of the Timekeepers). But once again, I look forward to next week's episode with no theories as to its content but much anticipation.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The great Marvel references of Loki episode 4 on Disney +

Another amazing Wednesday of Loki! Disney+ released the fourth episode of the series starring Tom Hiddleston and again left the fans speechless. At the premiere this morning, absolutely everything happened and how could it be otherwise, there were also great hidden references to Marvel. Meet the best and most ingenious!
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Loki: episode 4 post-credit scene explained

After a relatively slower-paced third episode, Loki was back with a bang this week. The fourth episode had it all, last-minute betrayals, bombshell revelations, and even a traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe post-credit sting. With everything going on in the episode, it’s easy to get a bit lost but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a quick recap of episode four and an explanation for that post-credit reveal. Warning spoilers!
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Loki episode 4 spoilers: Are Loki and Sylvie officially stuck?

As we prepare for Loki episode 4 on Disney+ next week, there are clearly a number of things to wonder. Take, for example, this: Are Loki and Sylvie trapped?. Based on what we saw at the end of tonight’s episode 3, it’s understandably fair to have that concern. The ship exploded! How do the two of them escape where they are? There are a lot of questions as to what the future holds for these characters in general, as this episode felt a little more personal in scope and less about the story being pushed forward in some huge way. It brought us a greater understanding of Loki and Sylvie — we still don’t think, for the record, that she’s a variant. She could still be the central villain for all we know.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Loki Episode 4 Brought In 3 More Lokis And My Head Hurts

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies didn’t invent the post-credit scene. But the franchise has elevated, making audiences stay in their seats until the last thank you has rolled into an art form. The tradition did not initially extend to the smaller screen fare when Marvel TV was broadcasting on ABC and Hulu, but the move to Disney+ has changed that approach. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made judicious use of these bonus scenes in the back halves of their runs. Having passed the halfway mark, Loki joined the party as well. Loki’s Episode 4 mid-credits scene is the first the show has done, but it added extra Loki for your buck.
TV SeriesComicBook

Kang Easter Egg Possibly Spotted In Loki Episode

Loki Episode 4 is out in the world and some fans have found a sly Kang Easter Egg in the episode. @mhadeedbutt pointed out that Ravonna Rennslayer’s number got revealed at the opening of the hour. She’s A-23 for anyone who didn’t manage to catch the sticking on her armor. Well, it turns out that Kang the Conqueror actually debuts in Avengers #23 and she turns up in that issue for the first time as well. With everything else that happened during this episode, it would be easy to see Kang developing as the big bad for Loki. (However, it remains to be seen if it’s Kang as he is portrayed in the comics or Immortus…) Nothing has been confirmed yet, but fans have started to wonder how deep some of these Easter Eggs could go if you let them play out. The post-credits scene for Episode 4 expanded the possibilities of this series considerably. So, everything is really on the table right now.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

New Loki Episode 5 Teaser Confirms the Arrival of President Loki

We're already excited about Loki Episode 5 and the latest teaser for tomorrow's episode has confirmed what we have been looking forward to for some time now. It looks like we're finally getting President Loki. We've always known about President Loki. The image of the God of Mischief wearing a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy