Been to Illinois Lately? You May Have $56 Mil. Waiting for You There

By Johnny Marks
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 10 days ago
Calling all lottery players who may have been in Crestwood, Illinois this month... show us your hands. If you aren't familiar with the city, Crestwood is a town of about 11,000 located about thirty minutes from Chicago. From Eastern Iowa, it's about 4 and a half hours out. So why are lottery officials in Illinois so interested in Crestwood? If you traveled through Crestwood in June, you may have 56 million dollars waiting for you.

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

