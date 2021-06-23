Been to Illinois Lately? You May Have $56 Mil. Waiting for You There

This is a very unique time, to say the least. With the cloud of a pandemic lifting and a beautiful-if-not blazing hot Iowa summer in full swing, there's one thing that's very different about this summer than, say, the summer of 2019. There are "Help Wanted" signs EVERYWHERE. More and more area restaurants and bars are closing down on Mondays and even Tuesdays because they simply do not have to work staff to support the demand. That's why now more than ever it's important to tip... generously.