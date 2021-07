Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens: ROUND 4, GAME 3. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night in an opportunistic way and have a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead in tonight’s game. They also got closer to leaving their footprint in the NHL history as a team with back-to-back Stanley Cups. Between them and this chance, however, stands the Canadiens home crowd, which even at partial capacity will be relentlessly rooting for their team. For the Lightning it will be the first game in Canada since the last game of the cancelled 2019-20 regular season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 10, 2020.