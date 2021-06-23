Lesson learned: Don’t take anything for granted

ENFIELD — If the Enfield High School graduating Class of 2021 has learned anything this year, it’s to not take anything for granted.

“After missing out on a traditional graduation last year, we do not take this moment for granted,” Principal Erin Clark said in her speech.

Clark went on to highlight several ways town and school officials, parents, and students came together to overcome the many unique challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valedictorian Grace Ferris told the graduating class that they’ve proven they could overcome adversity, isolation, and fear — which is no small accomplishment.

“We will never underestimate our freedom and our gratitude for the things in life we perhaps used to take for granted,” Ferris said. “But even more importantly, we have proven to ourselves that we can not only make it through a crisis — we are better because of it.”

“After COVID hit, our predicted hopes and dreams were disrupted,” Class President Daniel White said. “Prom was canceled. Sports were nonexistent. Seemed like everything was over.

“But we’re the class of 2021 and we let nothing stand in our way,” he said. “We forged a new script — uncertain of what story of events laid ahead of us and we wrote a new chapter of our high school experience like no one else before.

“Change is not always something that is negative,” White said.

Gray skies and rain delayed commencement for an hour, but it was not enough to cancel the ceremony, which was held on the school football field. Nearly 400 graduates and their guests attended the evening ceremony.

Also in attendance were Mayor Michael Ludwick, School Superintendent Christopher Drezek, and members of the Board of Education and Town Council.

Salutatorians Alexis and Cassandra Dean, twin sisters, also spoke about gratitude and overcoming challenges.

Graduating senior Anna Bryson described a surreal feeling before the graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

“It was hard because we didn’t get our normal year — so it feels weird graduating — like we aren’t as prepared because we didn’t get as much time in high school,” said Bryson, who plans to study education at Westfield State University.

“We missed out on a lot because we didn’t get a lot of opportunities,” said graduating senior Gabriel Clay, who plans to study gaming design at Albertus Magnus.

