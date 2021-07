In a short season, it’s important to get off to a fast start. For the Hays Larks, getting their pitching sorted out will be key. Hays is 12-4 overall and 6-2 in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League as the team embarks on a four-game Colorado road trip. The Larks will play two league games with the Colorado Roughnecks starting Thursday, followed by a pair of nonleague games at the Boulder Collegians. Hays is a half-game out of first place in the league race; the Fort Collins Foxes are 7-2 in the RMBL.