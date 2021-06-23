Cancel
Wichita, KS

Wichita inspections: Food in shirt bag, inn rented room closed for bed bugs, no water

By Amy Renee Leiker
Wichita Eagle
 12 days ago

Two Mexican restaurants and a Chinese restaurant, an indoor sports complex and a hotel by Eisenhower National Airport failed their Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging inspections over the past two weeks. Their violations include having food that was too warm or cool to serve safely to customers, renting a motel room with bed bugs before inspectors returned to clear it for use and storing bread in a plastic T-shirt sack instead of a food-safe container, a check of Sedgwick County’s non-compliant inspections from June 6-19 shows.

