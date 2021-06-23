Toronto Film Festival is Happening in Person with Everything from “Dune” to a Dionne Warwick Documentary
The Toronto Film Festival is happening, in person. Huzzah! Hurrah!. They announced this morning all theaters will be open. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” will be a special presentation. Among the official films: Le Bal des Folles, Belfast, Benediction, Charlotte, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Guilty, Jagged, Lakewood, Last Night in Soho, Night Raiders, Petite Maman, and The Starling.www.showbiz411.com