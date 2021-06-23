Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Toronto Film Festival is Happening in Person with Everything from “Dune” to a Dionne Warwick Documentary

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Film Festival is happening, in person. Huzzah! Hurrah!. They announced this morning all theaters will be open. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” will be a special presentation. Among the official films: Le Bal des Folles, Belfast, Benediction, Charlotte, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Guilty, Jagged, Lakewood, Last Night in Soho, Night Raiders, Petite Maman, and The Starling.

www.showbiz411.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#Dune#Le Bal Des Folles#Night Raiders#Co Head#Tiff Digital Cinema Pro#Press Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

TIFF 2021: ‘Dune’ and ‘Last Night in Soho’ Among First 10 Films Confirmed for Fall Festival

After going hybrid for last year’s 45th edition of the annual festival, the Toronto International Film Festival has today announced early plans for a festival that more closely resembles pre-pandemic festivities. On September 9, TIFF will kick off 10 days of cinema with over 100 films in its Official Selection, many of which will be announced later this summer. However, the festival has revealed 10 titles already confirmed for the lineup, including the IMAX premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” and Edgar Wright’s thriller “Last Night in Soho.”
MoviesUS News and World Report

Toronto Film Festival Plots In-Person, Digital Edition

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival is planning an extensive in-person festival in September, a year after turning to virtual red carpets and outdoor screenings because of the pandemic. Festival organizers announced Wednesday that the 45th edition of TIFF will take place Sept. 9-18 and return to...
WWEWWE

LA Shorts International Film Festival selects two WWE Network documentaries

On Friday, LA Shorts International Film Festival selected two WWE Network documentaries to be shown in their festival, running July 1-31. LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the most prestigious and largest short film festivals in the world. The festival is accredited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television. Celebrating 25 years, LA Shorts is the longest-running short film festival in Los Angeles.
Movies411mania.com

Dune To Make World Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Dune is set to make its grand debut at the Venice Film Festival in September. THR reports that the Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation of the Frank Herbert IP will have its world premiere out-of-competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3rd. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson,...
Movieslwlies.com

A new documentary will go behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival

For cinephiles, it’s become something of a public sport to scrounge up what scant details can be had from behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival, where each year arrives with the promise of fresh drama. Deliberations often contentious in nature bring about the annual slate of programming and eventual lineup of award-winners, and those looking in from the outside love to savor the reports of vendettas and disharmony.
Moviesawardswatch.com

2021 Toronto International Film Festival: ‘Dune,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged’ among official selection [TIFF]

The 46th Edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will take place September 9–18, 2021. The Toronto International Film Festival announced the first set of films that will appear at this year’s festival including Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast starring Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy, HBO’s Alanis Morissette documentary Jagged and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in a special screening.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Dune,” “Soho,” “Guilty” Set For Toronto

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced a return to a more traditional festival with over 100 films in its Official Selection to be shown over ten days starting September 9th. The full list won’t be revealed until this Summer, but a dozen titles were announced and confirmed today including...
MoviesHollywood News

Toronto International Film Festival announces first titles for 2021

The 2021 Toronto International Film Festival has announced its first batch of films to play as part of the official selection. This year’s festival returns to physical attendance and the first batch of announced films are making it one of the best for years. The first films to play at...
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Scattered highlights from the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

It seems only fitting on the weekend that “F9: The Fast Saga” rumbles into theaters that… I highlight some movies that are on the other end of that spectrum. The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival just wrapped up in New York, returning to live screenings after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic. But in a sign that some of the changes to the film industry represent a larger shift, Tribeca also offered the ability to watch debuting films from home for the first time.
MoviesDerrick

Toronto Film Festival mounts a comeback with 'Dune' in Imax

As life moves to a post-vaccinated new normal, film festivals are looking to bring people together once again. While key festivals in Cannes, Venice and Telluride are forging ahead with primarily in-person events, the Toronto International Film Festival will once again go the hybrid route mixing in-person and digital screenings for this year's edition, scheduled for Sept. 9-18.
Movies/Film

Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Line-up Will Include ‘Dune’ and ‘Last Night in Soho’

TIFF, the Toronto International Film Festival, is back this September. Last year, the festival offered a hybrid platform of both limited in-person screenings and digital offerings. A hybrid approach will still be in place this year, but from the looks of things, this year’s TIFF is trying to go back to a format similar to the pre-pandemic era. Of course, this raises a big question: who gets to go to TIFF in person this year? At this very moment, the Canadian border remains closed to the U.S., and that closure remains for all but essential travelers through at least July 21.
MoviesScreendaily

Toronto to showcase more than 100 films at in-person 46th edition

The 46th edition of Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will return from September 9-18 with in-person screenings at indoor and outdoor venues, as it emerged this week that Ontario is ahead of schedule to enter the final stage of economic reopening. The festival says it has programmed more than 100...
MoviesA.V. Club

Drac is back, but Adam Sandler isn’t, in the new trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

It appears as though everyone has their limits, and a fourth Hotel Transylvania was Adam Sandler’s. The Uncut Gem himself, who voiced the world’s most famous vampire in three Hotel Transylvania movies, unceremoniously removed his comical fake fangs in 2018 after starring in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Undoubtedly, this is a surprising move for Sandler’s detractors, many of whom see his project decisions as excuses for vacations. Well, he doesn’t, apparently, so back off! Additionally, Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky, the series creator and director of the first three films series is handing the big director bullhorn over to directors Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska.