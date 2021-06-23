Toronto Film Festival is Happening in Person with Everything from “Dune” to a Dionne Warwick Documentary

TIFF, the Toronto International Film Festival, is back this September. Last year, the festival offered a hybrid platform of both limited in-person screenings and digital offerings. A hybrid approach will still be in place this year, but from the looks of things, this year’s TIFF is trying to go back to a format similar to the pre-pandemic era. Of course, this raises a big question: who gets to go to TIFF in person this year? At this very moment, the Canadian border remains closed to the U.S., and that closure remains for all but essential travelers through at least July 21.