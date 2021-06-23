Cancel
Health

Researchers study impacts of wildfire smoke on lung function

By EMMA LEDBETTER
Daily Evergreen
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWSU College of Nursing researchers conducted a study using an app to help asthma sufferers monitor their symptoms during wildfire season. The study’s goal was to identify how and when air quality impacts lung function. Researchers are also investigating how daily asthma monitoring could provide information to patients with the chronic condition, said Julie Postma, study principal investigator and College of Nursing associate dean for research.

