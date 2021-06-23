Researchers study impacts of wildfire smoke on lung function

A specific regulatory protein significantly influences the development of tumor-inducing blood vessels in the bone marrow of blood cancer patients. Using a series of different experiments, the team identified that a transcription factor known as JunB is central for the formation of new blood vessels in the bone marrow of patients suffering from multiple myeloma (MM). The findings, which have been published in the journal Leukemia, could pave the way for novel treatment approaches for this still incurable disease.