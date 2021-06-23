Researchers study impacts of wildfire smoke on lung function
WSU College of Nursing researchers conducted a study using an app to help asthma sufferers monitor their symptoms during wildfire season. The study’s goal was to identify how and when air quality impacts lung function. Researchers are also investigating how daily asthma monitoring could provide information to patients with the chronic condition, said Julie Postma, study principal investigator and College of Nursing associate dean for research.dailyevergreen.com