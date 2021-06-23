Stacey Dempsey of the Frosted Apron: have a summer beach party in your kitchen

Don't look now, but summer is here. Lucky for us The Frosted Apron has come up with multiple ways to help make the most of your summertime, and have fun with the family. Recently, Al Hebert of KADN-Fox 15 in Lafayette visited with Stacey Dempsey of The Frosted Apron (and this reporter, making Ziplock Ice Cream, recipe follows) on the station’s morning show to talk about fun and delicious ways to make summer treats. Dempsey came up with awesome recipes to keep the kids busy while creating your own summer beach party right in your kitchen.