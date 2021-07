In 2015, the last model of the old Lenovo workstation series, the ThinkPad W series, was introduced. This was the Lenovo ThinkPad W550s, which was also the beginning of a new model series. This was the first time that Lenovo had introduced a mobile workstation with an ultra-low voltage processor to the market. Originally the ULV CPUs came from the segment of ultra-slim ultrabooks, and this was a new development for a workstation.