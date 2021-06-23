B-Movie Kings Dolph Lundgren and Frank Grillo Are Teaming Up for a Submarine Action Movie
Dolph Lundgren and Frank Grillo are diving into a new film that will be centered around WWII and Germany’s infamous U-boats. Directed by Steven Luke, Operation Seawolf was produced by VMI Worldwide and has recently wrapped. No stranger to war movies, Luke has a flair for directing fight scenes, explosions, and attacks on camera. With these heavy-hitting B-movie stars on board, Operation Seawolf may just be a stealthy success.www.slashfilm.com