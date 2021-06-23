B-Movie Kings Dolph Lundgren and Frank Grillo Are Teaming Up for a Submarine Action Movie

While shrugging my way through Netflix’s production line B-movie The Ice Road, I wondered, perhaps worried about, just how much sleep Liam Neeson, at the age of 69, is getting these days. In the past 12 months alone he’s led two other all-guns-blazing action movies (as well as a firing-with-blanks drama), kicking 0ff a decade that was preceded by his most ubiquitous yet (in the 2010s he starred in a staggering 33 films). His action hero schtick, which became a reliable cash cow after Taken’s success in 2008, has become so repetitive that one imagines him just shuffling from one set to the other dragging his rifle, wearing the same costume, each role boringly interchangeable.