Buffalo, WY

Beverly (Reid) Croff Combs

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly (Reid) Croff Combs, 90, born October 27, 1930 in Buffalo, passed away on June 13, 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Her parents were C.T. and Hazel Reid. Throughout her life, Beverly spent much of her time in the Buffalo area where she made lifelong friends. In her youth she loved to dance and undoubtedly won a few Jitter Bug contests. She was well liked throughout the community because of her warm and friendly spirit. She graduated from Buffalo High School in 1948. During that time she was also named Miss Johnson County. After graduation, her desire was to become a telephone operator.

