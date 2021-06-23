Indigenous tribes protest proposed law stripping land rights in Brazil

In Brazil there are approximately 114 indigenous groups outside the political game in Brasilia. The news about the approval of Bill 490/2007 by the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission of the Chamber of Deputies has not reached their villages, located in the depths of the Amazon, this Tuesday. They are also unaware of the term “bancada ruralista”, which, together with the government base, was responsible for sanctioning the initiative, which represents a setback for the rights of all the original peoples of Brazil. Although they are unaware of the legislative procedures, for these 114 isolated indigenous groups the approval of the bill could lead to their extinction, according to experts consulted by MRT. These communities, of their own free will, have not had contact with society for centuries, although they are pressured by the advance of logging companies, illegal miners and agribusiness. The text must be approved by the plenary session of the House before going to the Senate.