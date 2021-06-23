Cancel
Indigenous tribes protest proposed law stripping land rights in Brazil

NBC News
NBC News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndigenous tribes members armed with bows and arrows clashed with police during a protest outside Brazil's National Congress opposing a proposed bill the Indigenous protesters say would limit recognition of reservation land.

NBC News

NBC News

