Erie County, NY

Erie County Sheriff's Office says missing man located and is safe

By Ed Drantch
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 11 days ago
The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the man that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located in the Western New York area and is safe.

ECSO issued a missing persons report Wednesday morning for 21-year-old Andrew Maybee, was last seen Saturday on the Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Territories. The sheriff's office said he was in need of medical attention.

Maybee was located a short time later, the sheriff's office said he was safe and would be reunited with his family.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

