Astronomy

Alien Planet-Hunters In Hundreds Of Nearby Star Systems Could Spot Earth

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
North Country Public Radio
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, a couple of planets about as massive as Earth are orbiting a dim star that's just a dozen light-years away from us. Those planets could be cozy enough to potentially support life. But if any one is living there — and if these life forms have the same kinds of technology that humans do — they wouldn't be able to detect Earth yet.

www.northcountrypublicradio.org
Person
Jill Tarter
#Alien Planets#Star System#Earth#The Carl Sagan Institute#Cornell University#Gaia#Sun#Kepler Space Telescope#Ross 128
AstronomyWGAL

Breathe easy: New space telescope could spot potentially hazardous asteroids heading for Earth

A new space telescope that could spot potentially hazardous asteroids and comets heading for Earth is one step closer to reality. The Near-Earth Object Surveyor space telescope, or NEO Surveyor, has been approved by NASA to move forward to the design phase. The 20-foot-long infrared telescope would bolster planetary defense by helping astronomers find asteroids and comets that come within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
AstronomyEurekAlert

Earth-like biospheres on other planets may be rare

A new analysis of known exoplanets has revealed that Earth-like conditions on potentially habitable planets may be much rarer than previously thought. The work focuses on the conditions required for oxygen-based photosynthesis to develop on a planet, which would enable complex biospheres of the type found on Earth. The study is published today in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Could nearby star-forming galaxies light up the point-like neutrino sky?

Star-forming and starburst galaxies, which are well-known cosmic-rays reservoirs, are expected to emit gamma-rays and neutrinos predominantly via hadronic collisions. In this Letter, we analyze the 10-year Fermi-LAT spectral energy distributions of 13 nearby galaxies by means of a physical model which accounts for high-energy proton transport in starburst nuclei and includes the contribution of primary and secondary electrons. In particular, we test the hypothesis that the observed gamma-ray fluxes are mostly due to star-forming activity, in agreement with the available star formation rates coming from IR and UV observations. Through this observation-based approach, we determine the most-likely neutrino counterpart from star-forming and starburst galaxies and quantitatively assess the ability of current and upcoming neutrino telescopes to detect them as point-like sources. Remarkably, we find that the cores of the Small Magellanic Cloud and the Circinus galaxy are potentially observable by KM3NeT/ARCA with 6 years of observation. Moreover, most of the nearby galaxies are likely to be just a factor of a few below the KM3NeT and IceCube-Gen2 point-like sensitivities. After investigating the prospects for detection of gamma-rays above TeV energies from these sources, we conclude that the joint observations of high-energy neutrinos and gamma-rays with upcoming telescopes will be an objective test for our emission model and may provide compelling evidence of star-forming activity as a tracer of neutrino production.
ScienceBBC

'Eyes of a machine': How to classify Planet Earth

We are a force of Nature. Humans have reshaped the surface of the Earth to their whim. Changes that used to occur naturally over hundreds, even thousands of years, can now turn over in a matter of weeks. One of the ways we've tried to keep track of this relentless...
Astronomynewsbrig.com

Alien planets have had ‘front-row’ view of Earth for ages, astronomers say

For decades, astronomers have probed the universe for signs of life by watching distant planets glide past their host stars, studying the tiny dips of starlight that give away clues about an exoplanet’s atmosphere. Hundreds of those worlds could bear life. And if there’s life, what’s to say it isn’t looking back at us?
Astronomyadafruit.com

A Quest for City Lights Beyond Planet Earth

Scientists are searching for artificial light sources on other planets. The search for city lights on habitable planets may sound speculative, but it is worth pursuing as a potential technosignature with planned instruments. Proxima b orbits its star every 11.2 days, providing 32.6 more opportunities for its possible inhabitants to celebrate their birthdays than we have on Earth, once per 365.2 days. The high demand for bright lights during birthday parties on the nightside of Proxima b would be a reason for us to celebrate as well, if the signal was noticed by future telescopes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The Temporal Onset of Habitability For Earth-Like Planets

The ability of a planet to maintain surface water, key to life as we know it, depends on solar and planetary energy. As a star ages, it delivers more energy to a planet. As a planet ages it produces less internal heat, which leads to cooling. For the Earth, interior cooling connects to plate tectonics - the surface manifestation of convection within the Earth's interior. This process cycles volatiles (CO2 and water) between surface and interior reservoirs, which affects planetary climate. Cycling rates depend on the efficiency of plate tectonic cooling. That efficiency remains debated and multiple hypotheses have been put forth. Geological proxy data allow us to validate these hypotheses accounting for model and data uncertainty. Multiple models pass the validation test. Those models define a distribution for terrestrial exoplanets akin to Earth, accounting for variations in tectonic efficiency. Feeding this distribution into climate models indicates that the time at which habitable conditions are established can vary by billions of years. Planets of the same absolute age and orbital distance can reside and not reside within the classic habitable zone due to differences in plate tectonic cooling efficiencies. The full model population allows a probability distribution to be constructed for the the time at which habitable conditions are established. The distribution indicates that Earth-like exoplanets, of the same age, can be at different evolutionary stages. It also indicates that planets around stars whose early evolution is unfavorable for life can become habitable later in their energetic histories.
Astronomyfloodmagazine.com

Squirrel Flower Crash Lands on Planet Earth

When I catch up with Ella Williams, she’s reading about the Ring of Fire, the eclipse that she missed the night before. It’s strange to think about how easy it is to miss something so phenomenal, like the colliding of silhouettes between two orbital rocks that rule our daily lives. That’s the bizarre spectacle that Williams captures on Planet (i), her sophomore album as Squirrel Flower—that our relationship with the outside world is sometimes contingent on how it affects our personal lives. We can miss the collision of planets or bursting of galaxies, but we only start to pay attention when a comet comes crashing onto the Earth’s surface.
AstronomySpaceRef

Unique Exoplanet Photobombs CHEOPS Study Of Nearby Star System

While studying two exoplanets in a bright nearby star system, the CHEOPS satellite has unexpectedly spotted the system's third known planet crossing the face of the star. This transit reveals exciting details about a rare planet "with no known equivalent", as the scientific team led by the Universities of Geneva and Bern, and members of the National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS, point out.
Astronomyslashdot.org

There Could Be Many More Earth-Sized Planets Than Previously Thought

New findings from a team using the international Gemini Observatory and the WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory suggest that Earth-sized worlds could be lurking undiscovered in binary star systems, hidden in the glare of their parent stars. As roughly half of all stars are in binary systems, this means that astronomers could be missing many Earth-sized worlds. Phys.Org reports:
Nashville, TNWSMV

NASA wants to go to Earth's sister planet

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NASA is going to be leaving Earth once again to look for life elsewhere in our solar system, but it's not the planet you're thinking of. I know we're all thinking of Mars, because that's where the main area has been to look for life outside of Earth over the last couple of decades, but this time around, NASA has a different planet in mind. They're going to be going to what is sometimes called Earth’s sister planet, or Venus.
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

NASA has discovered a strange planet with an Earth-like atmosphere

The recently discovered “strange” planet has caused excitement Scientists In his search for extraterrestrial life. Researchers Jet Propulsion LaboratoryFrom NASA And this University of New Mexico Exoplanet discovered in orbit TOI-1231 b Star M dwarf, also known as red dwarf. Scientists were able to classify the star and measure both...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Study Finds Over 1,700 Star Systems From Which ETs Could Have Seen Earth

Reversing the concept of searching space for intelligent life, a new study has determined that there are over 1,700 star systems wherein extraterrestrials, should they exist there and were looking, would have been able to spot Earth. The intriguing research is reportedly a continuation of a similar project from last autumn which found there are 1,004 star systems presently in a position to observe our planet cross in front of the sun, which is how astronomers currently identify exoplanets from our vantage point here on Earth. Taking the scientific inquiry even further, astrophysicist Lisa Kaltenegger pondered how the constantly changing position of stars in space might impact that number.
EnvironmentScience Now

Plastics in the Earth system

You are currently viewing the abstract. Plastic contamination of the environment is a global problem whose magnitude justifies the consideration of plastics as emergent geomaterials with chemistries not previously seen in Earth’s history. At the elemental level, plastics are predominantly carbon. The comparison of plastic stocks and fluxes to those of carbon reveals that the quantities of plastics present in some ecosystems rival the quantity of natural organic carbon and suggests that geochemists should now consider plastics in their analyses. Acknowledging plastics as geomaterials and adopting geochemical insights and methods can expedite our understanding of plastics in the Earth system. Plastics also can be used as global-scale tracers to advance Earth system science.

