While we wait for a Yellowstone season 4 premiere date, why not look at a possible season 5 … and beyond?. There are a couple of things that are unusual pertaining to the Paramount Network show this summer. First is, of course, the fact that there is no confirmed premiere date as of yet. (Usually, the show is back on the air by now!) The second here is that there’s no word on the long-term future. Yellowstone was renewed for a season 4 prior to season 3 even airing, and it’s surprising there is no season 5 order given the show’s success. We still think that there will be another year of the show but beyond that, what lies ahead?