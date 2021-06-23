Cancel
Energy Industry

Binasat to venture into solar PV segment via RM18.3 mil acquisition

By Ahmad Naqib Idris
theedgemarkets.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (June 23): Binasat Communications Bhd is venturing into the solar photovoltaic (PV) segment via the acquisition of a 51% stake in Borderless Connection Sdn Bhd (BCSB) for RM18.36 million. BCSB is involved in the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of solar PV facilities. Binasat said RM5.36 million of...

www.theedgemarkets.com
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Malaysia’s commercial and industrial PV segment is thriving

Malaysia’s Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda) has assigned all of the 300 MW of capacity planned it planned to allocate for commercial and industrial PV under the Net Energy Metering 3.0 program (NEM 3.0) it launched in April. According to the Malaysian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MPIA), this uptake relates to...
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Hierarchical Control of Utility-Scale Solar PV Plants for Mitigation of Generation Variability and Ancillary Service Provision

Renewable energy technologies including solar and wind inevitably play a leading role in meeting the growing demand for a decarbonized and clean power grid. However, these technologies are highly dependent of meteorological conditions of power plant site and the challenge remains on how to cope with their short-term and momentarily variability. This paper presents a hierarchical control system to provide ancillary services from a solar PV power plant to the grid without the need for additional non-solar resources. With coordinated management of each inverter in the system, the control system commands the power plant to proactively curtail a fraction of its instantaneous maximum power potential, which gives the plant enough headroom to ramp up or down power production from the overall power plant, for a service such as regulation reserve, even under changing cloud cover conditions. A case study from a site in Hawaii with one-second resolution solar irradiance data is used to verify the efficacy of the proposed control system. The algorithm is subsequently compared with an alternative control technology from the literature, the grouping control algorithm; the results show that the proposed hierarchical control system is over 10 times more effective in reducing generator mileage to support power fluctuations from solar PV power plants.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

REE Automotive Registration Statement Related to Business Combination With 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. Declared Effective by SEC

NEW YORK & TEL-AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- REE Automotive (“REE”), a leader in e-Mobility, today announced its Registration Statement on Form F-4 in connection with the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. (“10X”) (Nasdaq: VCVC), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company, has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Upon closing, REE Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbols “REE” and “REEAW.”
Economyhotelbusiness.com

Inspirato merges with Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.

Inspirato LLC, a luxury travel subscription brand, and Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Inspirato becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the pro forma company at an estimated enterprise value of $1.1 billion. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Inspirato, and its Class A common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ISPO.”
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Global Solar Water Pump Market Report 2021-2026: Marketing Strategies, Mergers, Acquisitions, Product Launches, And Geographical Expansion

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Water Pump Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global solar water pump market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Solar water pumps are gaining prominence as they run...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Cypark to build and operate IIUM's solar PV system

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): Cypark Resources Bhd said it has been appointed by International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) to construct and operate its solar photovoltaic (PV) system. "This will be the largest solar photovoltaic system ever built for an educational institution in Malaysia at 6.25MWp, paired with innovative technology whereby...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II accounts for 1.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
Grand Rapids, MImibiz.com

GR Venture Capital scours market for small biz investments, acquisitions

As an investor and acquirer of small businesses, Steve Barnes is scouting a market that appears to hold plenty of opportunity. Barnes, an entrepreneur who previously co-founded three wireless companies, formed GR Venture Capital LLC a year ago to capitalize on ongoing generational shifts and invest in small businesses that he can grow.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Protective Films Market Report 2021-2026 - Increasing Solar Energy Production Creates Immense Growth Prospects For Films In PV Modules

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Films - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protective Films estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Huge Growth Potential in Future | Yingli Solar, Acciona Energy, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd

2020-2025 Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Compound Management Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

Rising demand for personalized medicines is a key factor driving growth of the global compound management market. The global compound management market size is expected to reach USD 826.2 Million in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global compound management market revenue growth is driven by increasing focus on biological research, rapid rise and development of the biopharmaceutical and biobanking sectors, and growing number of clinical trials. Compound management is a process of managing chemical libraries. Systematic compound management is pivotal during the drug delivery process, where speed, throughput, traceability, and reliability are fundamental.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Babylon To Become Public Company Via $4.2 Billion Merger With Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (KURI)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Babylon Holdings Limited ("Babylon"), a world leading, digital-first value-based care company, and Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI) ("Alkuri Global"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Babylon and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "BBLN". The transaction reflects an initial pro forma equity value of approximately $4.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar-powered seawater desalination unit incorporating PV module cooling

Researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia have developed a photovoltaics-membrane distillation-evaporative crystallizer (PME) that is able to simultaneously produce fresh water and electricity. “This system is especially suitable for decentralized situations such as off-grid communities, KAUST researcher Wenbin Wang told pv magazine....
Arkansas StateRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Arkansas co-op adds 4.8-MW/9.6-MWh storage to its solar PV plants

Energy Toolbase today announced that it has commissioned two energy storage systems (ESS) with Today’s Power (TPI), a renewable energy company based in Little Rock, Arkansas that develops, owns, and operates renewable assets. TPI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. (AECI), a Little Rock-based utility service cooperative owned by 17 Arkansas electric distribution cooperatives.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Proficient secures RM1 mil in seed funding for regional expansion

PETALING JAYA (July 2): Proficient, Malaysia’s first end-to-end construction project management platform, has announced its seed funding of RM1 million by strategic investment firm Falnas Capital Sdn Bhd. Proficient CEO Jitin Girdhar said in a press release: “We are incredibly grateful for the trust and confidence that our partners have...
theedgemarkets.com

TNB establishes renewable energy investment, asset management company in ESG push

KUALA LUMPUR (July 2): Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) said its newly-established renewable energy (RE) investment and asset management company Vantage RE Ltd will own, operate and manage a portfolio of RE assets in the UK and Europe as part of the Malaysian government-controlled utility's global environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Inspirato, The Innovative Luxury Travel Subscription Brand, To Be Publicly Listed Through A Merger With Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp.

DENVER, Colo. – Inspirato LLC (“Inspirato” or the “Company”), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, and Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corp. (“Thayer”) (Nasdaq: TVAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Inspirato becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the pro forma company at an estimated enterprise value of $1.1 billion. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Inspirato, and its Class A common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ISPO.”