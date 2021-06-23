Toward Developing a Standard for CVR Data Collection, Management Procedures
Conservation Voltage Reduction (CVR) is commonly known as a subset of Volt-Var Optimization (VVO) and is considered a cost-effective measure for energy savings and peak demand reduction without the need of opting in by customers, unlike any other energy efficiency program. To activate CVR, the voltage across a distribution feeder operates toward the lower regulated voltages by coordinating the utility equipment, including the substation transformer load tap changers (LTC), voltage regulators, and capacitor banks.www.tdworld.com