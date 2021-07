BURTON-UPON-TRENT, England -- Jack Grealish emerges into the St. George's Park media centre almost an hour late for his designated duties, but with good reason. "I just woke up," he tells reporters as he sits down, smoothie in hand. "I have an afternoon nap every day. I'm not the same man without it." And that man is someone English fans have taken to their hearts this summer, despite starting just once in the team's run to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.