Citizen scientists discover 2 gas giants around a distant sun-like star

By Samantha Mathewson
Space.com
 10 days ago
A pair of gas-giant exoplanets was found orbiting a distant sun-like star, thanks to the help of citizen scientists around the world. Members of the NASA-funded Planet Hunters Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) project discovered the two planets around a distant star called HD 152843, which is located about 352 light-years from Earth. The star has a mass similar to that of the sun but is nearly 1.5 times bigger and slightly brighter, according to a NASA statement.

