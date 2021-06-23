Pay Gap Between Men and Women Under 40 Starting to Narrow

The study of heavy quarkonium suppression in heavy-ion collisions represents an important source of information about the properties of the quark-gluon plasma produced in such collisions. In a previous paper, we have considered how to model the evolution of a quarkonium in such a way that the solution of the resulting equations evolves toward the correct thermal equilibrium distribution for an homogeneous and static medium. We found that it is crucial to take into account the energy gap between singlet and octet configurations when the temperature is not much greater than this energy gap. In this manuscript, we explore in more detail the phenomenological consequences of this observation in the more realistic situation of an expanding system. We consider two different scenarios, based on the same approximation scheme, but on different choices of parameters. In the first case, we rely on a Hard Thermal Loop approximation, while the second case is based on a recent determination of the static potential in lattice QCD. In both cases, we compute the decay width and the nuclear modification factor, both taking the energy gap into account and ignoring it. We find that the impact on the predictions is as large in the expanding medium as it is in the static case. Our conclusion is that this energy gap should be taken into account in phenomenological studies.