Pay Gap Between Men and Women Under 40 Starting to Narrow

By Marina Mayer
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pay gap between men and women under 40 is beginning to narrow, according to a new report released by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM). Women under 40 report a median salary of $81,000 annually, where men in the same age group report a median salary of $79,000 annually.

