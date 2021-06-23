BD home peritoneal catheter system wins expanded FDA clearance

The VisionPort™ is the first surgeon-controlled, multi-camera laparoscopic visualization system. BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New View Surgical, Inc., a medical device company developing proprietary imaging and access technologies for minimally invasive surgery (MIS), announced today that it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its VisionPort™ System. The VisionPort™ imaging and access system simplifies laparoscopic procedures for hospitals and provides surgeon-controlled visualization. Its dual-camera design offers multiple, simultaneous views of the anatomy and surgical instrumentation – unavailable with conventional laparoscopic systems. The VisionPort puts the most advanced visualization technology more readily in the hands of customers and is intended to be used in a broad range of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures within the thoracic and abdominal cavities. It is adaptable to a wide variety of surgical environments, representing a significant market opportunity.