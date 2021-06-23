Cancel
BD home peritoneal catheter system wins expanded FDA clearance

By Danielle Kirsh
massdevice.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBD (NYSE:BDX) today said it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its PeritX peritoneal catheter system. Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based BD designed the catheter system to drain symptomatic, recurrent non-malignant ascites, which causes a build-up of fluid in the abdomen. Get the full story on our sister site, Medical Tubing +...

www.massdevice.com
