Teva launches first U.S. generic Perforomist inhaled COPD treatment

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) announced the U.S. launch of the first generic version of the twice-daily Perforomist inhalation solution. Parsippany, N.J.-based Teva Pharmaceuticals — a U.S. affiliate of Tel Aviv, Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. — launched the formoterol fumarate inhalation solution (20 mcg/2 mL) with an indication for treating bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

www.massdevice.com
