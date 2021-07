Live theater is back, and at Mason Street Warehouse/Saugatuck Center for the Arts, it’s outside at the lakeshore, and everything we could hope for. Shout! The Mod Musical, the 2006 jukebox musical created by Phillip George, David Lowenstein and Peter Charles Morris, takes us back to the feel-good ‘60s in the most vibrant, colorful of ways. In it, five archetypal characters donning spectacular minidresses and vinyl knee-high boots belt out the most memorable Brit-pop tunes made famous by the likes of Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, and Shirley Bassey peppered with bits of dialogue full of delightful innuendo and silly puns.