Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

'Reports of energy efficiency's death are greatly exaggerated.' The cost keeps falling as the resource grows

By Robert Walton
utilitydive.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of energy efficiency continues to decline, and the opportunities continue to increase. The implications are enormous for utility systems, say experts. "There will be places where another clean energy resource might be the cheapest option, but in general, energy efficiency outcompetes all the major fossil fuels," said Rachel Gold, head of the utilities program at the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE).

www.utilitydive.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#Aceee#Leds#Rmi Co#Ccgt Capacity#Glendale Water Power#The Grayson Power Plant#Duke Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Environmentbaltimorenews.net

Cleaner natural gas advocates seek acceptance by industry

AUSTIN, Texas: U.S. natural gas producers hope to begin selling more environmentally friendly gas at a cost of 5 percent more. "Greener gas" is derived from low-emission operations or renewable sources, such as landfills. EQT Corp, Chesapeake Energy and liquefied natural gas firms Cheniere Energy and NextDecade are among the...
Energy Industryrdworldonline.com

Hydrogen energy storage at your service

For most people considering any large purchase, cost is a major consideration. But cost is balanced by value. What do they get out of the investment over the long haul? Is it worth it?. The same holds true for major investments in our energy system. And energy storage technologies are...
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

As utilities risk missing carbon reduction targets, analysts stress need for organizational change

A growing number of utilities have ambitious energy transition goals but many fall short of their ambitions and a new Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) initiative asks why. By April 2021, at least 73 U.S. utilities serving 71% of customer accounts had emissions reduction goals and at least 51 had net zero emissions by 2050 goals, according to SEPA's survey. But "much work remains" to reach the goals. Only 18% of utilities surveyed have over 50% penetrations of the variable and distributed renewables that will fuel "a carbon-free future," SEPA reported.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Try these summer energy-saving tips to help lower power bill

With July 4 around the bend, you could be celebrating the holiday and lowering your power bill by conserving electricity. It doesn’t take much effort to enjoy energy savings. To start, make sure that your cooling and air conditioning (AC) system is in top working order. During summer, the AC is the biggest source of electricity used in most homes, and cooling can account for more than half your power bill. If it’s been awhile since you had your AC serviced, call a heating and air conditioning professional.
Energy Industry985theriver.com

U.S. natgas companies put hydrogen to the test

NEW YORK (Reuters) – At least two dozen U.S. energy firms, including Dominion Energy Inc and Sempra Energy, have started producing hydrogen or testing its viability in natural gas pipes to take advantage of existing infrastructure as the world prioritizes lower-carbon fuels. Nations worldwide are trying to reach net-zero carbon...
Energy Industryiea.org

Digital Energy Efficiency Policy Library

Digital technologies enable more dynamic, efficient, reliable and sustainable energy systems. Digitalised power systems can harness demand-side flexibility to supply electricity at the right time, in the right place, at the lowest cost and with the lowest emissions, while keeping users comfort. Distributed energy resources, such as energy efficiency, smart demand response, smart electric vehicle charging, building-level energy storage and distributed solar photovoltaics, become more critical every year. These resources provide the flexibility needed to integrate generation from variable renewables. Thus, they are increasingly essential to countries that are growing the share of renewable power in their energy mix.
San Rafael, CAcityofsanrafael.org

New Energy Efficiency Resources for Marin Small Businesses

New energy efficient program opportunities are available for small and medium sized businesses. The Bay Area Regional Energy Network (BayREN) has launched a new energy efficiency program for Bay Area businesses. Depending on the size of the businesses, there are a couple of options for participating:. BayREN Business:. Who: For...
Tampa, FLBay News 9

State launches equity study to improve energy efficiency

The study will gather data on how costly older appliances are financially, and how they affect residents' and the environment's health. That announcement was made at Roble Park Tuesday — one of the oldest public housing units in Tampa. Commissioner Nikki Fried said inefficient energy units are costing residents in communities like Roble Park more.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Hydropower is the 'forgotten giant' of clean electricity, IEA says

The IEA has said that low-carbon hydro power will need a sweeping policy and investment push to prevent its growth from slowing by 23%. IEA Executive Director Faith Birol has stated that hydropower is the "forgotten giant of clean electricity". However, there are obstacles in the way of new projects,...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

DTE Energy (DTE) Completes the Spin-Off of DT Midstream

DTE - Free Report) has recently completed the spin-off of its non-utility natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering business, DT Midstream, Inc. Resultantly, DT Midstream is now an independent, publicly-traded company whose shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Jul 1 onward, under the symbol, DTM.
Alabama Statealabamawx.com

Alabama Newscenter — Alabama’s National Carbon Capture Center Successfully Tests Carbon-Reduction Technology for Concrete Production

A pioneering technology that can permanently store carbon dioxide (CO2) in concrete blocks has gone through successful testing at the Alabama-based National Carbon Capture Center (NCCC). CarbonBuilt and the NCCC, located next to Alabama Power’s Plant Gaston in Wilsonville, announced the completion of the multiweek test of carbon utilization and...
Energy Industryenr.com

Snapshot: Installing Electric In Energy-Efficient Office

Shooting what could become the world’s largest energy efficient office building certified by Passive House International for developer Millennium, Jones says his goal was to highlight “modern techniques” that project contractor Suffolk is deploying on the 1.5-million-sq-ft Winthrop Center in Boston. One such technique captured with this picture, he says, involves erecting the building above ground while simultaneously excavating below ground. “Well underground I found this IBEW electrician, but I needed to show what he does and the complexity of the environment at the same time,” Jones says. “I shot him in very low light conditions through the materials he was installing.” At 691-ft tall, Winthrop Center will become Boston’s fourth-tallest building when completed in 2022. The 52-story building was designed by Handel Architects. “Being on the site so regularly allows me to follow the entire development in depth,” he says. “It is the assignment of a lifetime.”
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Global Structural Insulated Panels (SIP) Market To 2028: Growing Emphasis On Constructing Energy-efficient Building Structures And The Rising Investments In The Renovation Of Old Buildings

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structural Insulated Panels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Polystyrene, Polyurethane), by Application (Walls & Floors, Roofs), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global structural insulated panels market size...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Public Utilities Commission approves Microgrid tariff for Hawaii

The state Public Utilities Commission has approved a microgrid services tariff, offering Hawaiian Electric more ways to power its grid during an emergency. A microgrid, Hawaii Electric said, can “generate, distribute, and regulate the supply of electricity to customers, but locally and on a smaller scale.”. The U.S. Department of...
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good on developing a diverse power supply

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The conversation about climate change is, to put it mildly, heating up within corporations around the world. The drivers? Investors, employees, policymakers, regulators, and, of course, consumers. And, says Lynn Good, chair, president, and CEO...