'Reports of energy efficiency's death are greatly exaggerated.' The cost keeps falling as the resource grows
The cost of energy efficiency continues to decline, and the opportunities continue to increase. The implications are enormous for utility systems, say experts. "There will be places where another clean energy resource might be the cheapest option, but in general, energy efficiency outcompetes all the major fossil fuels," said Rachel Gold, head of the utilities program at the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE).www.utilitydive.com