Opinion: Tax Credits for Aerospace Engineers: Robbing the Poor to Give to the Rich

Tomorrow marks one year since the former Mississippi state flag was retired. It is also day five of Mississippi Today’s five-part series highlighting Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn’s work to change the flag. While his work was very important to get the flag changed, it was built upon the foundation of decades of work by activists, primarily African-American activists, that some felt was glossed over in favor of the Republican politician’s “five years and one week” of work. This expands into a larger question of who is responsible for change: activists or politicians?