New York City, NY

New York City Narrows The Democratic Field For Mayor, With Eric Adams Taking The Lead

By Brigid Bergin
houstonpublicmedia.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams mingles with supporters during his election night party Tuesday in New York City. // AP, Kevin Hagen. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams took the lead in the Democratic primary for New York City's mayoral race Tuesday, but it will still take weeks to produce an official winner. For now, Maya Wiley sits in second place, followed by Kathryn Garcia.

