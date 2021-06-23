New York City Narrows The Democratic Field For Mayor, With Eric Adams Taking The Lead
Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams mingles with supporters during his election night party Tuesday in New York City. // AP, Kevin Hagen. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams took the lead in the Democratic primary for New York City's mayoral race Tuesday, but it will still take weeks to produce an official winner. For now, Maya Wiley sits in second place, followed by Kathryn Garcia.www.houstonpublicmedia.org