Morgantown, WV

Powell earns WVU offer, eyes official visit to Morgantown

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanton (OH) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell worked out at one of West Virginia's first one-day camps of the summer. He put on a strong performance, earning a one-on-one.

247Sports

247Sports

