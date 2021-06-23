Earnings Due For BlackBerry Stock Amid Intellectual Property Sale, Volatility In Meme Stocks

SRU.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$30.50.